Kevin van Veen's penalty against Livingston in August delivered Motherwell's only home league win to date

Thatcher, Reagan, the tail end of the Cold War and USSR, the year in which Cristiano Ronaldo and Wonder Woman herself Gal Gadot were born.

That year, 1985, was also the last time Motherwell were not in Scotland's top flight, well the first half of it at least.

In the intervening years, the Steelmen have made many memories, including their famous 1991 Scottish Cup triumph, several sojourns into Europe and producing one of Scotland's iconic talents, James McFadden.

But with no wins in seven and just goal difference separating Steven Hammell's side from second bottom, are Motherwell heading towards potential peril?

Ominous form

Had 2022 been a league season, Motherwell would have finished last of the pile of the current Scottish Premiership sides, barring a Kilmarnock side which have only been in the division since July.

The Premiership table for the calendar year of 2022

In 20 league games this term, Well have recorded five wins - the same as Kilmarnock (ninth) and second bottom Dundee United.

The Steelmen are six goals better off than United and 12 better off than Killie, having outscored both and conceded fewer goals.

However, Motherwell's long wait for a win, which stretches back to October, is dragging them into a four-way battle against the drop, with Ross County three points below United.

A rotten run at home has not helped, with just one league triumph on Fir Park's lush surface this season. Adding to the frustration was the fact that run should have ended last month when Well were 2-0 against 10-man Kilmarnock, only to surrender their advantage for a 2-2 draw.

Saturday showdown

One way in which Hammell and his players could ease the pressure on themselves is by beating County at Fir Park on Sunday.

The Dingwall side have taken just one point from the past 18 on offer, though have played the top two during that period.

A six-point gap would not only give Motherwell breathing space, but would send them into their Scottish Cup campaign with confidence, Arbroath's Gayfield the destination on 21 January.

Getting goals has not been the Fir Park side's problem. They have netted nine times during their winless run, including two in the defeat by Hibernian on Sunday. They also hit the bar twice against the Hibees.

It's perhaps no coincidence that a clean sheet coincided with Motherwell's most recent win away to United. Slack defending has blighted their campaign, and that was evident again on Sunday as Hibs' Kevin Nisbet was afforded space time and time again to bag a hat-trick.

With injured Louis Moult's loan from Burton Albion ended, Motherwell were keen to get another forward in before the visit of Hibs. No deal was forthcoming, though defender Shane Blaney has been recruited from Sligo Rovers and is yet to make his debut. Now is the time for new signings and for them to deliver.

'Groundhog Day'

Stephen Craigan has pretty much seen it all at Motherwell after more than 350 appearances at the club, many of them with Hammell, two spells as caretaker manager and a stint as under-20s boss.

"It's Groundhog Day for Motherwell," the former defender said of home fans following Sunday's 3-2 loss.

"They've sat and watched the team playing so often at home and it mirrors so many home fixtures where they've been competitive in games, they've done okay, they give away a soft goal, they give away another one, they get themselves back in the game, another soft goal and then suddenly the game's away from them and it becomes desperation stuff towards the end.

"I hate talking about it. They've been in the top flight since 1985. There's a real concern among Motherwell fans that this season could be the season they could potentially get themselves back involved in the bottom two and a play-off or automatic relegation.

"There's a lot of work to do. People get agitated around the bottom of the table. They are bang in the middle of a relegation battle unless they can change how they defend."