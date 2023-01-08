Sunderland's 15-year-old midfielder Chris Rigg merited his chance to make history as the club's youngest-ever outfield player in Saturday's win over Shrewsbury, says boss Tony Mowbray.

Rigg was 15 and 203 days old when he came off the bench to help the Black Cats overcome a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1.

The midfielder was included in the squad because of a glut of injuries.

"He was put on the pitch because he deserves to be on the pitch," Mowbray told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"Of course we've got a lot of injuries, which gives him the opportunity. If we'd had six or seven first-team players still available he probably wouldn't have been here today.

"But, the chance comes and everybody needs opportunity. It's fantastic for the kid that he's done so well and hopefully pushed himself on to the fringes of helping us in league matches moving forward."

Rigg is not even a full-time member of the Championship club's squad given his attendance at school, but has already impressed Mowbray with his desire, determination and skillset.

"We were 1-0 down when he went on," Mowbray added. "I'm sure he'll be telling everybody that he went on for his debut and changed the game.

"He's talented, he doesn't train with us everyday because he's at school, but when he does train he's tenacious, he tackles and doesn't hold too much respect for the other players.

"He can pass the ball well with his left foot and he looks smooth when he's travelling with the ball."