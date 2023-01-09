David Wagner was previously with Swiss club Young Boys

Norwich City head coach David Wagner says he is ready to "restart" their season as he prepares for his first league game in charge of the Canaries.

The 51-year-old saw his new side beaten 1-0 by Blackburn in the FA Cup, just two days after being appointed.

He was encouraged by the performance - and by the response from fans, some of whom booed the team against the same opponents last month.

"What I heard and what I felt from the stands was incredible," Wagner said.

"There was energy in the stands and big credit to them because we want to have a new start, and I think they have shown everything for this restart.

"Unfortunately we weren't able to give them the result. OK, this happens, but I've seen enough on the grass and I felt enough energy in the stadium to look forward to what is ahead of us."

Wagner has agreed a 12-month rolling contract at Carrow Road and is aiming to guide the Canaries back to the Premier League, as he did with former club Huddersfield Town.

Norwich are ninth in the Championship, but only three points outside the play-off places.

Their next two leagues games are both away from home, against Preston North End and Coventry.

"Every individual person who works at the training facility is really digging into the idea of trying to get the best out of this season and the best out of the football club," Wagner told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"The team has quality but we have to show it. Against Blackburn we showed it but it was only the first step and we have a lot of steps to take.

"We have a lot of work to do but every day [training] on the grass will help us towards the next game."

Defender Max Aarons believes the style advocated by Wagner in the short time he has been at the club will lead to "more good results than bad ones".

The 23-year-old said: "He recognises our strengths as a team and how we play best. He's come in and simplified that for us.

"Since he came in, training's been really good and there's a change in sharpness and intensity that we want.

"The team has played the way he wants to play previously so I don't think it will take as long [to adjust] as it would usually."