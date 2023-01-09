Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Staniforth has over a decade of experience, having played for Sunderland, Lincoln, Bristol City, Liverpool and Birmingham City before joining Manchester United

Aston Villa have signed midfielder Lucy Staniforth from Manchester United on an 18-month deal.

Staniforth, 30, joined United from Birmingham City in 2020 and went on to make 41 appearances.

The England international has 17 senior caps and was part of the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup squad and the 2020 SheBelieves Cup campaign.

"Lucy is someone who will bring a huge amount of experience to this squad," said Villa manager Carla Ward.

"She's a winner and is someone who can play off both sides as well as centrally. We're delighted to have her at Aston Villa."

Staniforth, who scored three goals in all competitions as a Red, has struggled to get sufficient playing time this season.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Lucy for her service and wish her the best of luck for the future," Manchester United said.

Ward's Villa side sit seventh in the Women's Super League, with 12 points from nine games.

