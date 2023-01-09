Close menu

Portugal: Roberto Martinez appointed head coach

Breaking news

Former Belgium and Everton manager Roberto Martinez has been appointed Portugal head coach.

The Spaniard, 49, replaces Fernando Santos, who resigned after Portugal's quarter-final defeat by Morocco at the World Cup last month.

Martinez stood down as Belgium coach after six years in charge following their group-stage exit in Qatar.

Portugal football president Fernando Gomes said: "This is an important moment for the national team."

Martinez, who spent four years as Wigan boss before a three-year spell at Everton, was appointed Belgium manager in 2016 and led them to the top of the Fifa rankings in 2018.

More to follow.

112 comments

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 12:27

    Has the best agent in the business. Somehow gets top jobs despite being mediorce!

    • Reply posted by Ajax House, today at 12:35

      Ajax House replied:
      The whole system is flawed - those in charge are mediocre and should not be in the position of authority. Follow the US model or Alan Sugar’s - your fired coz you ain’t good enough!

  • Comment posted by Andy Simpson , today at 12:30

    Only in football can people continue to fail so badly but still keep getting new jobs!

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 12:32

      Elvis replied:
      Not only in football

  • Comment posted by Kenny Liverpool 8, today at 12:27

    How has this man been given another top level job? 6 years of utter failure with one of the best international squads around.

    Football continues to loose it's collective mind.

    • Reply posted by Bensons buddy, today at 12:29

      Bensons buddy replied:
      Totally agree

  • Comment posted by blofeld1965, today at 12:29

    He must be very good at job interviews.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 12:38

    Martinez been stealing a living since that FA Cup win.

    • Reply posted by KLarson5, today at 12:47

      KLarson5 replied:
      He was stealing it beforehand too.

      Wigan only started conceding millions of goals and constantly being in relegation battles when he became manager. And then when they stayed up he was hailed as a genius for getting them out of his own mess.

      On the BBC comments sections 10 years ago nearly everyone here was raving about him and his critics were called trolls / clueless. And yet...

  • Comment posted by James, today at 12:33

    What a bizarre appointment. Having wasted Belgium's best crop of players for a generation I struggle to see any logic behind this. His agent has certainly earnt his fee here.

    • Reply posted by Squall500, today at 12:38

      Squall500 replied:
      Belgiums players over rated apart from De Bruyne and Cortois the rest are massively overrated he has done very well to take a team with bang average strikers and defence to world no1 ranking

  • Comment posted by base, today at 12:42

    Don't knock the guy. he did take Belgium to number 1 spot and narrowly lost to France in the previous world cup in the semi finals and France were the winners in that world cup.
    Otherwise every manager will be classed as useless if they don't get into the final of a major tournament!!

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 12:51

      SleepPoster replied:
      GS enters the room

  • Comment posted by glan1976 , today at 12:31

    Wigan
    Everton
    Belgium
    Portugal..

    Sorry, nice guy but hasn't he done enough damage?

    Just saying..

  • Comment posted by altogether-now, today at 12:31

    he couldn't get the best out of De Bruyne, Lukaku, Witsel, Carrasco, Tielemans etc.....how's he going to get the best out of Fernandes, Felix, Silva, Dias, Cancelo etc

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, today at 12:32

      RichardRichard replied:
      I think it's fair to say he got the best out of Lukaku.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 12:39

    He’ll prob be Fifa president after this!!😂

  • Comment posted by whats all the fuss about, today at 12:39

    Must have the same agent as Choupo-Moting.
    Like how do they do it?

  • Comment posted by colofsco, today at 12:30

    He's got the best agent in the world, or his redacted his CV 😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Christiand, today at 12:41

    Potentially, Portugal have another crop of very exciting players coming through, but the appointment of Martinez has to be questioned?! He didn't get the best out of Belgium's very talented squad through a number of major tournaments and it is fair to say he underperformed. What's to suggest he'll do better with Portugal?

  • Comment posted by DrScoob, today at 12:41

    For those moaning about his Belgium record, he managed them when they spanked England 3 out of the last 4 attempts.

    • Reply posted by dman, today at 12:44

      dman replied:
      Not difficult for any top team to do if you think about it!

  • Comment posted by w00kie, today at 12:32

    He just ruined one golden generation - onto the next.

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 12:31

    Martinez is going to waste 2 golden generations of football.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 12:31

    The Steve Bruce of international management....

  • Comment posted by darktowers, today at 12:42

    Congratulations on your lack of success the past 8 years with some of the best players in the world. We’d like you to coach Portugal. #clownworld

  • Comment posted by NathanNTFC, today at 12:37

    Portugal have ruined any future for these players

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 12:35

    I'm amazed at the Portugese FA. With all the top Portugese born coaches around Europe I don't get why they've gone for Martinez. I can only assume they asked around and no-one wanted to give up their current club jobs so they were a bit stuck for options.

