Portugal: Roberto Martinez appointed head coach
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Former Belgium and Everton manager Roberto Martinez has been appointed Portugal head coach.
The Spaniard, 49, replaces Fernando Santos, who resigned after Portugal's quarter-final defeat by Morocco at the World Cup last month.
Martinez stood down as Belgium coach after six years in charge following their group-stage exit in Qatar.
Portugal football president Fernando Gomes said: "This is an important moment for the national team."
Martinez, who spent four years as Wigan boss before a three-year spell at Everton, was appointed Belgium manager in 2016 and led them to the top of the Fifa rankings in 2018.
More to follow.
- Why are conspiracy theories booming? The Infinite Monkey Cage goes in search of answers
- Which portable heater is best? Sliced Bread turns up the dial to find out which gives the most heat for the lowest energy used
Football continues to loose it's collective mind.
Otherwise every manager will be classed as useless if they don't get into the final of a major tournament!!
Everton
Belgium
Portugal..
Sorry, nice guy but hasn't he done enough damage?
Just saying..
Like how do they do it?