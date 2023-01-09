Last updated on .From the section European Football

Former Belgium and Everton manager Roberto Martinez has been appointed Portugal head coach.

The Spaniard, 49, replaces Fernando Santos, who resigned after Portugal's quarter-final defeat by Morocco at the World Cup last month.

Martinez stood down as Belgium coach after six years in charge following their group-stage exit in Qatar.

Portugal football president Fernando Gomes said: "This is an important moment for the national team."

Martinez, who spent four years as Wigan boss before a three-year spell at Everton, was appointed Belgium manager in 2016 and led them to the top of the Fifa rankings in 2018.

