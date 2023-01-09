Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Burton Albion need a "serious reaction" to their FA Cup third-round exit at the hands of League Two side Grimsby if they are to salvage their season, says Brewers midfielder Terry Taylor.

The League One club were knocked out of the cup a week after a 5-0 defeat by fellow third-tier strugglers Morecambe saw them again slip into the drop zone.

Burton next host Shrewsbury in the league on Saturday.

"There is going to need to be a big improvement," Taylor said.

"Sooner or later there is going to need to be a serious reaction. It can't just be every week saying 'we need to go again next week and improve'.

"There has to be something within us that says, 'no we have to change'."

Burton have spent just three days outside the League One relegation spots this season, having moved up to 20th in the table with their win against Forest Green on 29 December.

The heavy loss at Morecambe saw them slip back into the bottom four.

Brewers boss Dino Maamria has spoken about strengthening the squad during the January transfer window and Terry hopes new additions have a positive impact on the club's fortunes.

"Competition for places is never a bad thing," he told BBC Radio Derby.

"Obviously with the results we've had, we do need improvements so that will always happen naturally at a football team that is not having consistent results."