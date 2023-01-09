Last updated on .From the section Football

Jamie Reid started a dramatic late comeback for Stevenage against Aston Villa

In a weekend of FA Cup third-round football, Wrexham produced another Hollywood result, Stevenage trolled Aston Villa and Brentford announced the signing of Romeo Beckham.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Graham Potter is facing more pressure after an "embarrassing" performance against Manchester City.

All of this and more is covered in this week's round-up of the best tweets from the weekend's football.

1. A proper cupset

League Two Stevenage produced the biggest shock of the weekend when they felled Premier League side Aston Villa, scoring in the 88th and 90th minutes to win the tie 2-1.

2. Wrexham rip up the script

Wrexham's Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds was blown away by their FA Cup thriller against Championship side Coventry City on Saturday.

The National League side held on despite a late surge by Coventry to see out the game 4-3, booking a place in the fourth round for the first time since 2000.

Paul Mullin thought the game was done and dusted when he scored the Red Dragons' fourth, before Coventry replied with two more goals of their own. One steward made sure the 28-year-old forward didn't get carried away too early.

3. Hardcore

The image of the weekend came courtesy of two Workington AFC fans, who are showing what it means to support local, grassroots football.

4. Was Toti thrown to the Wolves?

Wolverhampton Wanderers came away from Anfield on Saturday felling disappointed not to have beaten Liverpool.

With the game tied 2-2, Wolves centre-back Toti flicked the ball past Alisson late in the match and thought he'd scored the winner. It was subsequently ruled, following a VAR review which found that Matheus Nunes had been offside.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui wasn't happy at all with the decision, calling it "impossible."

Did he have a point?

5. More January blues for Chelsea

A heavy 4-0 defeat by Manchester City in the FA Cup third round on Sunday has increased pressure on Chelsea manager Graham Potter.

Alan Shearer described Chelsea's performance as "embarrassing" and "pathetic".

The Blues have now been eliminated from both domestic cup competitions and sit 10th in the Premier League after just one win from their last eight matches.

Some travelling fans on Sunday chanted the names of former boss Thomas Tuchel and ex-owner Roman Abramovich.

6. Don't come for Zidane

France's Football Federation (FFF) President Noel le Graet caused a bit of a furore this weekend when he was quoted as saying that he would not even pick up the phone if manager Zinedine Zidane called about the national team job.

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe came out swinging in defence of former French World Cup and European Championship winner Zidane.

7. Bucket list stuff

Leeds United will face record 14-time winners Arsenal in the Women's FA Cup fourth round, after beating Stoke City 3-1.

It's a big opportunity for the National League Division One North side - not least for forward Amy Lea Woodruff who seems quite excited about the prospect of facing a European Championship winning England captain.

8. In or Wout?

Speculation continues over the future of Dutch striker Wout Weghorst after the the 30-year-old, who is on loan to Besiktas from Burnley, appeared to say goodbye to home fans at the Vodafone Park on Saturday amid links with Manchester United.

His current manager Ceyhun Kazanci seemed bemused by it all.

9. Luis Suarez in disguise

Leeds United just about escaped an embarrassing upset on Sunday against the Championship's struggling Cardiff City, thanks to an added-time equaliser by Sonny Perkins.

They had a chance to level things in the 80th minute, when Cardiff defender Joel Bagan got sent off for an outrageous handball and a penalty was awarded to the travelling side. Striker Rodrigo stepped up for the spot-kick but fluffed his lines.

It was all a bit reminiscent of Luis Suarez's handball against Ghana at the 2010 World Cup, which saw the African team eliminated from the competition after failing to convert the resulting penalty.

10. Beckham's back

Brentford announced the loan signing of Romeo Beckham to their B team (which really should be called their Bee Team) on Friday.

The 20-year-old has been with Inter Miami II since 2021. Beckham is rumoured to have had an on-off relationship with football and once had his sights set on a tennis career, but it seems his feet are firmly back on the pitch.

11. Would you pay for this?

Anyone who's ever complained about restricted views at Goodison Park may count themselves lucky after seeing the away stand at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

12. Keep 'em Keane

And finally, former Manchester United and Nottingham Forest midfielder Roy Keane shared how his 25-year marriage with wife Theresa started with a shocking first date.