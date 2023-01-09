Last updated on .From the section Watford

Joao Ferreira played 12 games during his loan spell with Portuguese top-flight side Rio Ave

Watford have signed Portuguese defender Joao Ferreira from Benfica for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old has agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract at Vicarage Road, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Rio Ave.

Ferreira is a former Portugal Under-19 international and made his first-team debut for Benfica in January 2021.

Ferreira could make his Hornets debut in Saturday's home Championship game against Blackpool.

