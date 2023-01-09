Joao Ferreira: Watford sign Benfica defender for undisclosed fee
Last updated on .From the section Watford
Watford have signed Portuguese defender Joao Ferreira from Benfica for an undisclosed fee.
The 21-year-old has agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract at Vicarage Road, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Rio Ave.
Ferreira is a former Portugal Under-19 international and made his first-team debut for Benfica in January 2021.
Ferreira could make his Hornets debut in Saturday's home Championship game against Blackpool.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.