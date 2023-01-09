Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Craig Mackail-Smith scored 104 goals in 233 appearances for Peterborough

Former Peterborough, Brighton and Scotland striker Craig Mackail-Smith has announced his retirement.

The 38-year-old had been playing for Southern League Premier Division Central side Bedford Town.

He won three promotions with Peterborough before joining Brighton for an undisclosed fee in 2011.

Mackail-Smith made his Scotland debut in the same year and won seven caps, scoring once against Liechtenstein in a Euro 2012 qualifier.

After leaving Brighton, he had spells with Luton Town and Wycombe before playing his final English Football League game for Stevenage in March 2020.

"It has been the most amazing 22-year journey," he posted on Instagram.

"I will always be a fan so you may see me at a game or two. Here's to the excitement of what's to come in the future."

A Bedford Town statement said: "We support Craig in his decision to retire, understanding that the time is right for him to hang up his boots. Craig will continue to remain around the club, assisting with the Eagles in various roles."