Cheryl Foster speaks to Germany players during their Euro 2022 semi-final against France

Wales' Cheryl Foster has been selected to referee at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Foster, 42, became the first Welshwoman to officiate at a major tournament when she refereed at Euro 2020 and will now break more new ground by refereeing at the World Cup.

As a player the former Liverpool striker won 63 Wales caps between 1997 and 2011.

She began refereeing in 2013 and was promoted to Uefa's elite list in 2020.

Foster had been added to Fifa's international list of referees in 2015 and became the first woman to referee a game in the Cymru Premier - Wales' top men's division - in 2018.

Last year Foster became the first Welsh referee at a major tournament since Clive Thomas at the men's 1978 World Cup.

She is one of 33 referees - plus 55 assistant referees and 19 video match officials - selected for this year's World Cup.

Wales missed out on qualifying for the tournament, which begins on 20 July, when they lost their play-off final to Switzerland in October 2022.

"As always, the criteria we have used is 'quality first' and the selected on-field match officials represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide," said FIFA referees committee chairman Pierluigi Collina.