JD Cymru Premier

Saturday, 21 January

Aberystwyth Town 2-1 Caernarfon Town: Goals from Harry Arnison and Niall Flint ended Aberystwyth's seven match winless streak and give the Seasiders a crucial win over Caernarfon Town. Despite the win, Anthony Williams' side remain in the bottom two but only a point behind 10th placed Pontypridd. Caernarfon Town, who have suffered a blow with on-loan striker Fidel O'Rourke recalled by parent club Liverpool and who had Joe Faux sent-off, scored a late consolation with Rhys Alun Williams netting his first for the club since his recent mover from Porthmadog.

Cardiff Met v Airbus UK Broughton; 17:15 GMT

Flint Town United 4-1 Pontypridd United: Zack Clarke, who recently joined on loan from Chester until the end of the season, scored a hat-trick as Flint completed a phase one league double over Pontypridd United. Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro was also on the scoresheet for Lee Fowler's men, who were without a win in four league games.. Joe Evans scored a late consolation for Pontypridd, who are a point above the bottom two.

Penybont P-P Newtown: A frozen pitch at SDM Glass Stadium saw the fixture postponed on Saturday morning.

Haverfordwest County P-P Connah's Quay Nomads: A frozen pitch at Bridge Meadow Stadium saw the fixture postponed on Saturday morning following a pitch inspection at 08:30 GMT.

The New Saints P-P Bala Town:The game at Park Hall was called off on Friday afternoon because of a frozen pitch.

JD Welsh Cup

Saturday, 21 January

Cwmbran Celtic P-P Penydarren BGC