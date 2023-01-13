Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Three clubs from the second tier will be looking to upset Cymru Premier sides in the JD Welsh Cup Fourth Round.

Cymru South side Pontardawe Town, who reached the quarter finals 41 years ago, face Airbus UK Broughton on Saturday.

Airbus have endured a miserable season in the Cymru Premier and are without a win but have successfully come through two rounds in this season's Welsh Cup.

Llanelli, also of the Cymru South, won the competition in 2011 and they host the 2018 winners Connah's Quay Nomads at Stebonheath Park.

Gresford Athletic of the Cymru North gained a notable win in the previous round with victory at Cymru South leaders Barry Town United at Jenner Park.

Eddie Maurice-Jones' men are at home to last season's beaten finalists, Penybont on Saturday.

Holders The New Saints face Cymru Premier rivals Newtown in a repeat of the 2015 final, which Saints won 2-0.

Another all Cymru Premier game sees Bala Town face Pontypridd United in what will be the third meeting between the sides in recent weeks.

Pontypridd won 2-1 in the league at the USW Sport Park before Bala won the return game 3-0 at Maes Tegid.

Ardal Leagues South West outfit Penydarren BGC are the lowest ranked team left in the competition and they will be looking to repeat their exploits of 2018 when they reached the last eight.

Briton Ferry Llansawel, second in the Cymru South, host Buckley Town who are fifth in the Cymru North.

Penydarren are away to Cwmbran Celtic of the Cymru South on Saturday while Guilsfield host Holywell Town in an all Cymru North tie.