It has been a glittering career and Gareth Bale is Britain's most successful footballing export.

Bale was transferred to Real Madrid in 2013 for a then world record fee and won five Champions League titles, scoring three goals in finals - including 2018's overhead spectacular.

He is Wales most-capped male player and all-time top goalscorer.

But can you correctly answer 11 questions about the man who wore the number 11 shirt for club and country?

Try our quiz and find out. Good luck.