Celtic v Kilmarnock

Foul by Carl Starfelt (Celtic).
Line-ups
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 88Juranovic
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 25Bernabei
- 13Mooy
- 42McGregor
- 41Hatate
- 17Neves Filipe
- 8Furuhashi
- 38Maeda
Substitutes
- 2Johnston
- 6Jenz
- 7Giakoumakis
- 11Abada
- 14Turnbull
- 18Kobayashi
- 29Bain
- 33O'Riley
- 49Forrest
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-5-2
- 20Walker
- 2Mayo
- 5Taylor
- 19Wright
- 11Armstrong
- 22Donnelly
- 4Power
- 7McKenzie
- 33Chrisene
- 28Lafferty
- 23Vassell
Substitutes
- 1Hemming
- 6Stokes
- 8Alston
- 10Jones
- 16Robinson
- 21McInroy
- 25Alebiosu
- 26Doidge
- 31Polworth
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text


Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daizen Maeda (Celtic).

Lewis Mayo (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high following a fast break.

Alexandro Bernabei (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock).

Foul by Alexandro Bernabei (Celtic).
Post update
Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Daniel Armstrong with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Reo Hatate.

Attempt saved. Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alan Power with a cross.

Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).
Post update
Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 1, Kilmarnock 0. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a set piece situation.

Josip Juranovic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

Alexandro Bernabei (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock).

Foul by Reo Hatate (Celtic).