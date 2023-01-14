Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Semi-finals
CelticCeltic1KilmarnockKilmarnock0

Celtic v Kilmarnock

Scottish League Cup

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    5.63

  2. Squad number88Player nameJuranovic
    Average rating

    6.32

  3. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    6.45

  4. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    6.47

  5. Squad number25Player nameBernabei
    Average rating

    5.66

  6. Squad number13Player nameMooy
    Average rating

    6.04

  7. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    6.43

  8. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    6.48

  9. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    6.89

  10. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    6.66

  11. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    6.57

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Kilmarnock

Starting XI

  1. Squad number20Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    5.05

  2. Squad number2Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    5.37

  3. Squad number5Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.37

  4. Squad number19Player nameWright
    Average rating

    5.42

  5. Squad number11Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    5.36

  6. Squad number22Player nameDonnelly
    Average rating

    5.47

  7. Squad number4Player namePower
    Average rating

    5.37

  8. Squad number7Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    5.67

  9. Squad number33Player nameChrisene
    Average rating

    5.80

  10. Squad number28Player nameLafferty
    Average rating

    5.17

  11. Squad number23Player nameVassell
    Average rating

    5.61

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 88Juranovic
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 25Bernabei
  • 13Mooy
  • 42McGregor
  • 41Hatate
  • 17Neves Filipe
  • 8Furuhashi
  • 38Maeda

Substitutes

  • 2Johnston
  • 6Jenz
  • 7Giakoumakis
  • 11Abada
  • 14Turnbull
  • 18Kobayashi
  • 29Bain
  • 33O'Riley
  • 49Forrest

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-2

  • 20Walker
  • 2Mayo
  • 5Taylor
  • 19Wright
  • 11Armstrong
  • 22Donnelly
  • 4Power
  • 7McKenzie
  • 33Chrisene
  • 28Lafferty
  • 23Vassell

Substitutes

  • 1Hemming
  • 6Stokes
  • 8Alston
  • 10Jones
  • 16Robinson
  • 21McInroy
  • 25Alebiosu
  • 26Doidge
  • 31Polworth
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Carl Starfelt (Celtic).

  2. Post update

    Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Daizen Maeda (Celtic).

  4. Post update

    Lewis Mayo (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high following a fast break.

  6. Post update

    Alexandro Bernabei (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alexandro Bernabei (Celtic).

  9. Post update

    Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Daniel Armstrong with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Reo Hatate.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alan Power with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

  14. Post update

    Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Celtic 1, Kilmarnock 0. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a set piece situation.

  16. Post update

    Josip Juranovic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

  18. Post update

    Alexandro Bernabei (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Reo Hatate (Celtic).

