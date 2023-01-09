Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Matt Jay made his final Exeter appearance in a 4-3 win at Bristol Rovers on 29 December

Colchester United have made their fifth signing of the January window by agreeing an undisclosed fee for Exeter City captain Matt Jay.

The 26-year-old forward made more than 200 appearances for the Grecians, including 25 this season.

He scored 16 goals for the Devon club in 2021-22 which helped secure promotion to League One.

Jay has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract and could make his U's debut in Saturday's game against Rochdale.

"It's a really sad day leaving my boyhood club that's been in my heart for so many years. It was a decision that was difficult to make," he told the Exeter website.

"This year has not been perfect but one thing I would always do is give my all and I think the fans knew I would always give everything so hearing them sing my name always sent shivers down my spine."

He added: "I think the time is right to say goodbye and I'm hopeful that it will be a positive step in my career."

Jay's arrival at Colchester follows Connor Wood, Arthur Read, Fiacre Kelleher and defender Connor Hall - the latter signed from Port Vale external-link on Saturday, also for an undisclosed fee.

Colchester are 20th in the League Two table.

Meanwhile, midfielder Charlie Owens has returned to Queen's Park Rangers at the end of his half-season loan.

He only made three appearances for the U's, all as a substitute.

'U's sign proven goalscorer' - Analysis

Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport

Having come up through Exeter City's youth ranks - he first joined as an eight-year-old - he has impressed on the field with his technical skill and off it with his mature leadership.

He took longer to break into the first team than many of his academy contemporaries - his best friend is England and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins - but once he did, he made his impact.

He scored 20 goals in the season after the pause for the Covid-19 pandemic and backed it up with 16 last term - his last the winner in a 2-1 victory over Barrow that secured promotion to League One.

But this season he has struggled to win a place as Jay Stansfield, Sam Nombe and Jevani Brown have built up an impressive attacking partnership.

Colchester have brought in a proven League Two goalscorer while Jay leaves Exeter City with a place in fans' hearts secured.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.