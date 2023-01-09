Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Peter Hartley's last spell in British football at Motherwell came to an end in 2020

League Two Hartlepool United have re-signed defender Peter Hartley following a spell in Indian football.

The 34-year-old has agreed a deal to the end of the season after recently leaving Jamshedpur.

Hartley made 181 appearances in his first spell with Pools, which lasted from 2009 until his departure to Stevenage in 2013.

"I'm not here for the comfort of home. I'm here to help this team progress," Hartlepool-born Hartley said.

"I have some great memories from my time here and 10 years on, I am just as hungry to create some more success."

Hartlepool are 22nd in League Two and will be away to bottom side Gillingham on Saturday following their FA Cup defeat by Stoke City last weekend.

"Peter has been training with us over the last week and we can see he's a leader, a good character and can still play. His experience will certainly help us," said boss Keith Curle.

