Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

The FA Cup third round is always the highlight of any football fans' calendar as the big guns enter the competition - and this year it didn't disappoint.

There were giant-killings, late drama and stunning goals on an epic weekend of action in the competition.

We've picked out some of the best strikes and you can vote for your goal of the round below.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.