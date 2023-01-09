Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Will Goodwin scored seven goals during his time on loan with Torquay this season

Cheltenham have signed striker Will Goodwin from Stoke City on a two-and-a-half year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old joined Stoke's academy in 2021 and is yet to make a first-team appearance for the club.

He spent the first half of this season on loan at National League side Torquay United, scoring seven goals in 26 matches.

Goodwin also had a loan spell at League Two Hartlepool during 2021-22.

