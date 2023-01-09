Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Alfie McCalmont scored once in 26 League One appearances for Morecambe last season

Carlisle United have signed Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old, who has made two appearances for the Whites, spent last season on loan with League One side Morecambe.

The Northern Ireland Under-21 international could make his Cumbrians debut against Newport on Saturday.

"He's a quality footballer who will add good competition to the group," boss Paul Simpson told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.