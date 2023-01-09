Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Southampton recalled Dan Nlundulu from his season-long loan at Cheltenham on Sunday

Bolton Wanderers have signed Southampton forward Dan Nlundulu on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan with fellow League One side Cheltenham and scored four goals in 23 league appearances.

He could make his Wanderers debut against Portsmouth on Saturday.

"He's had some successful loans and we feel he's a bright prospect and one we're looking forward to working with," boss Ian Evatt told the club website. external-link

