Mudryk has scored three goals in six appearances in the Champions League and seven goals in 12 games for Shakthar Donetsk in the league this season

Arsenal are in talks with Shakhtar Donetsk about the transfer of forward Mykhailo Mudryk.

The 22-year-old is one of the most highly rated young forwards in the game and has attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe.

The Gunners have reportedly had a bid rejected for the Ukraine international but the two clubs are still in discussions about a possible deal.

Arsenal are in the market for a forward after the injury to Gabriel Jesus.

Manager Mikel Arteta has spoken about the need for the club to bring in the "right signings".

Shakhtar Donetsk's director of football, Darijo Srna, has been in London and was pictured at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea lost 1-0 to Manchester City in the Premier League last week.

The Gunners are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League and take on Oxford in the third round of the FA Cup this evening.