Moreno has been at Real Betis since 2019

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno for £13.2m.

The 29-year-old Spaniard will be Villa boss Unai Emery's first signing for the club.

Moreno, who was linked with a move to Nottingham Forest in the summer, has played in all but one of Betis' La Liga matches so far this season.

He is expected to undergo a medical in the next 48 hours before completing the formalities of the move.

Emery wants to take steps in reshaping his Villa side in the January window and Moreno will provide serious competition for Lucas Digne, who was brought to Villa from Everton by former manager Steven Gerrard in a £25m deal 12 months ago.

Villa are currently 11th in the Premier League and were knocked out of the FA Cup at the weekend by League 2 Stevenage.