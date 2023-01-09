Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales celebrated Gareth Bale's 41st and final goal in their opening World Cup match against United States of America.

Joe Ledley says Wales' players will be "devastated" by Gareth Bale's international retirement.

Wales captain Bale has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33 after a glittering career.

Bale's former team-mates were among those quick to pay tribute to the five-time Champions League winner.

"The boys in the team now are going to be devastated by the news - when they meet up next time and he's not there," said ex-Wales midfielder Ledley.

"But these things happen in football and at the age of 33, I think everyone still thinks it's young, but it's just the right time for him and his family.

"I think over the last six to eight months, it's sort of been on the cards. I think a lot of people expected after [he left] Madrid, but he managed to get Wales to a World Cup.

"I think it's the right time - the only [Welsh] player to score at the [2022] World Cup. I think the World Cup is just the right time for him.

"He is the best Welsh player of all time."

Gareth Bale: Reaction to his retirement shows how much he was loved - Vokes

Wales' most-capped men's player with 111 appearances and top goalscorer with 41 goals, Bale retires with a truly glittering CV.

His record with Real Madrid and other achievements mean Bale is arguably Wales' finest footballer.

The former Southampton player was twice named footballer of the year while at Tottenham, in 2010-11 and 2012-13, and moved to Real Madrid for what was then a world-record fee of more than £80m in September 2013.

During his time in the Spanish capital, Bale helped Real win three league titles and five Champions League titles - a number no other British player has matched - along with three Club World Cups, three Uefa Super Cups and a Spanish Cup.

Bale was also Wales' talisman as they reached the 2016 and 2020 European Championships before he led Wales at their first World Cup since 1958 at Qatar 2022.

Former Wales striker John Hartson described Bale as a "miraculous talent."

"I think Wales supporters were thinking he might stay on for the Euro qualifiers, but then again I thought to myself this boy has done everything you could possibly do in the game," he said.

"Gareth will always be missed. He is a unique talent - the magic moments, the special goals.

"He was a miraculous talent. He will be a huge loss. They don't come around too often."

Former Wales striker Nathan Blake says Bale will be remembered for the memories he created.

"He's given the country, most football fans or all football fans in our country - he's given them so much pleasure, as he has to Spurs fans, Real Madrid fans, Southampton fans," he said.

"I just think he's been an absolute wonderful person and footballer to be honest. For the country he's been a great example."

Former Wales defender James Collins a team-mate of Bale's as Wales reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016, says Bale elevated his his colleagues for a decade.

"I would not have played at the level I did if it wasn't for Gareth," he said.

"Where he took us as a nation, the standards he set and the role he played in getting us to the semi-final of Euro 2016, he pretty much did it single-handedly.

"He has made everyone around him better for Wales for 10 years.

"He has certainly been the most successful British player to play abroad."

Bale won the bulk of his trophies at Real Madrid, but it is probably Tottenham fans who will remember Bale was the greatest level of adulation, with Bale never fully appreciated in Spain.

Converted from defender to winger by former Spurs manager Harry Redknapp, Bale rose to prominence during Tottenham's first appearance in the Champions League in 2010-11.

"He's been such an incredible player," Redknapp said.

"He could do everything... he was the total package, there was nothing he couldn't do, he was unplayable.

"For four years at Tottenham he was unstoppable. He destroyed people with his ability, his pace and his skill. He really was special.

"It was amazing to manage him."

Bale's former Tottenham team-mates also praised Bale's contributions.

"Wishing the happiest of retirements to a player I had the absolute pleasure to play alongside," Ex-Tottenham midfielder Rafael van der Vaart said.

"Your runs were a joy to assist! Thank you for all the memories, both on and off the pitch."

"A legend of Spurs and a legend of football. Congratulations on an amazing career," said Spurs forward Son Heung-min.

"Congratulations on an amazing career, it was a pleasure to have played together," added England captain and Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

John Thorrington, president and general manager of LAFC, Bale's last club said: "It was an honour to have one of the most talented, dynamic and exciting players of his generation finish his career with a title for LAFC, and we wish Gareth, his wife Emma, and their family nothing but the best in their future endeavours."