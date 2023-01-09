Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Celtic beat Glasgow City 3-2 after extra time to win the Scottish Cup in May

Boroughmuir Thistle have been drawn at home to holders Celtic in the fifth round of the Women's Scottish Cup.

Last year's beaten finalists Glasgow City have a home tie against Aberdeen, while Hibernian, who won the trophy from 2016-18, host East Fife.

Rangers are away to Rossvale, Ayr play Glasgow Women, Kilmarnock host St Johnstone, Montrose are at Motherwell and Partick Thistle welcome Hearts.

The ties will be played on Sunday 12 February.