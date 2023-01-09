Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Lloris was France's captain when they won the 2018 World Cup

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has announced his retirement from international football aged 36.

The Tottenham captain's decision comes three weeks after France were beaten by Argentina on penalties in the 2022 World Cup final on 18 December.

Lloris had captained his country to World Cup victory four years earlier when they won the 2018 tournament.

"I've decided to stop my international career, with the feeling that I have given everything," said Lloris.

Speaking to French publication L'Equipe, he added: "I think it is important to announce this now, two-and-a-half months before the start of Euro qualifying."

France have been drawn with Gibraltar, Greece, Netherlands and Republic of Ireland in their Euro 2024 qualifying group.

Lloris made his international debut as a 21-year-old in a friendly against Uruguay in November 2008.

He won his 145th cap in the World Cup final defeat by Argentina which made him France's record appearance maker.

Lloris captained France 121 times, which is also a record.

"I have really been thinking about it since the end of the World Cup, but there has been something deep inside of me for maybe six months now and which grew during the competition, leading me to make this decision," he said.

Lloris' decision has come after France manager Didier Deschamps extended his contract until June 2026.

"There comes a time when you need to step aside. I have always said the French national team does not belong to any one person," added Lloris.

"There is a goalkeeper who is ready [AC Milan's Mike Maignan], and I need a bit more time for me, for my family and for my children.

"To have been the France goalkeeper for 14-and-a-half seasons is a big deal, but it is also mentally exhausting and I hope clearing some time for myself will allow me to keep playing at the highest level for a few more years."