Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Larisey played in the Champions League for Valur before joining Celtic

Celtic forward Clarissa Larisey has left the club after a year and a half to join Swedish side Hacken.

The 23-year-old Canada international, signed from Icelandic champions Valur, won two domestic cups in her first season with Fran Alonso's team.

Larisey wrote on Twitter that it had been "an honour" to play for the club and thanked the coaches for helping her "grow as a player".

She has moved to the Gothenburg club for an undisclosed fee.