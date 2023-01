Last updated on .From the section National League

Wealdstone are ninth in the National League table and Oldham are 20th, two points above the relegation zone

Tuesday's National League game between Wealdstone and Oldham Athletic has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The decision was taken following an inspection at Grosvenor Vale on Monday afternoon, before the Latics squad were due to depart south.

Standing water was present in a number of areas on the pitch, and freezing temperatures are forecast overnight.

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.