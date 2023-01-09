Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Steven Caulker joined Fenerbahce but never had chance to represent the club

Wigan Athletic have signed defender Steven Caulker on a deal until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old was with Fatih Karagumruk, playing seven games this term, before ending his four-and-a-half seasons in Turkey earlier this month.

Caulker, whose former clubs include Tottenham, Swansea and Liverpool, also had spells Alanyspor, Fenerbahce and Gaziantep during his time there.

He is currently Sierra Leone captain, and also has England senior honours.

He won a cap under Roy Hodgson in 2012, scoring in a 4-2 defeat by Sweden, but switched his international allegiance two years ago.

"Five years 106 days after my last game in the Championship, I am back," he wrote on social media. external-link "I've spent days, weeks, months, and years dreaming that one day I will return.

"I know it's going to be a huge challenge given our current league position, but it's a challenge that I am looking forward to."

