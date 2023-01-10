Close menu

Scottish Gossip: Porteous, Hibs, Cantwell, Rangers, Matondo

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell admits Scotland defender Ryan Porteous is likely to leave the club this month. (Sun)external-link

Norwich City have reportedly rejected a bid from an English Championship club for Rangers target Todd Cantwell, 24. (Express)external-link

Cantwell has been spotted visiting Barcelona paying tribute to Lionel Messi, describing him as the "GOAT". (Sun)external-link

Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo will not be sent out on loan, according to reports, despite struggling for game time since joining in the summer. (Express)external-link

Poland have approached former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard about becoming their new manager. (Polish publication Meczyki, via Mail)external-link

