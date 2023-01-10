Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell admits Scotland defender Ryan Porteous is likely to leave the club this month. (Sun) external-link

Norwich City have reportedly rejected a bid from an English Championship club for Rangers target Todd Cantwell, 24. (Express) external-link

Cantwell has been spotted visiting Barcelona paying tribute to Lionel Messi, describing him as the "GOAT". (Sun) external-link

Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo will not be sent out on loan, according to reports, despite struggling for game time since joining in the summer. (Express) external-link