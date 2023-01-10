Scottish Gossip: Porteous, Hibs, Cantwell, Rangers, Matondo
Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell admits Scotland defender Ryan Porteous is likely to leave the club this month. (Sun)
Norwich City have reportedly rejected a bid from an English Championship club for Rangers target Todd Cantwell, 24. (Express)
Cantwell has been spotted visiting Barcelona paying tribute to Lionel Messi, describing him as the "GOAT". (Sun)
Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo will not be sent out on loan, according to reports, despite struggling for game time since joining in the summer. (Express)
Poland have approached former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard about becoming their new manager. (Polish publication Meczyki, via Mail)