Rory Delap was brought back to Stoke to join the coaching team by then Potters boss Gary Rowett in June 2018

Stoke City first-team coach Rory Delap has left the club for a second time.

The 46-year-old ex-Potters midfielder, who became a club legend in seven seasons under Tony Pulis as a player, has left his role as first-team coach.

Delap was brought back to Stoke by then Potters boss Gary Rowett to join the backroom staff in June 2018 following relegation from the Premier League.

But he now leaves as part of a reshuffle following Ricky Martin's appointment as technical director.

Martin said: "Our process of evolving the club's football operations remains ongoing and Rory leaves with our very best wishes."

His teenage son Liam Delap remains at Stoke, on a season's loan from Premier League champions Manchester City.

Delap's seven years as a player with Stoke began with his loan signing from Sunderland in October 2006, a move made more permanent the following summer.

He scored eight goals, but made many more from his trademark long throws, in 208 appearances, helping Stoke win promotion to the Premier League in 2008, as well as reaching the FA Cup final in 2011 and the last 32 of the Europa League in 2012.

After a brief loan at Barnsley, he left in 2013 to finish his playing career at Burton Albion before beginning his coaching career with Derby County.

He was briefly made Stoke caretaker boss in 2019, after the sacking of Nathan Jones, prior to the appointment of Michael O'Neill.

"Rory has been a magnificent servant for the club, both as a player and a coach," said Stoke joint chairman John Coates. "He will always be welcome at the bet365 Stadium."