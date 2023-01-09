Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Reda Khadra made four starts for Sheffield United over the first half of the season

Birmingham City have signed Germany Under-21 forward Reda Khadra on loan from Brighton following his half-season spell at Sheffield United.

The 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund product joins his third Championship club after spending last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

He scored five goals for Rovers, including one against Blues.

He has scored once for the Blades this season, although he has only made four starts for the promotion-chasing side.

Berlin-born Khadra has swapped second place in the Championship for 17th place, to join a Blues side who have lost their last three games.

The move is Blues boss John Eustace's second loan signing of the January window, following the arrival of Burnley defender Kevin Long.

Do Blues need more goals?

Of the teams outside the Championship relegation zone, only Preston and Cardiff City have scored less goals than Blues' 27 in 26 league games this season.

All City's three main strikers have now turned 30.

Nine-goal top scorer Scott Hogan has missed all Blues' five games since the restart after the World Cup break with a hamstring injury, two of Troy Deeney's five goals have come from the penalty spot and Lukas Jutkiewicz has mostly been used from the bench this season.

Following the return of Przemyslaw Placheta to Norwich City, that returns Blues' complement of loan signings to six - Dion Sanderson, Auston Trusty, Emmanuel Longelo, Hannibal Mejbri, Long and Khedra.

They are only permitted to play five at any one time - but Sanderson is currently sidelined by injury.

Following the postponement of Saturday's FA Cup third round tie at Forest Green, now rescheduled for Tuesday, 17 January, Blues' next game is at Bristol City this Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.