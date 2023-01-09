Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Melanie Leupolz helped Chelsea win three trophies in her first two seasons at the club, including the 2021-22 FA Cup

Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz has extended her contract after returning to the squad following maternity leave.

The 28-year-old Germany international, who gave birth to her first child in October 2022, will stay with the Blues until the summer of 2026.

Leupolz joined Chelsea from Bayern Munich in 2020, reaching the Champions League final in her first season.

"I played the first one and a half years and it feels like I'm not done here," she said.

"I want more games with the team, more chances to win titles and one big ambition is to win the Champions League."

Leupolz scored against former club Bayern in the Champions League semi-final first leg to help Emma Hayes' team secure their first continental final place.

Chelsea were well beaten by Barcelona in the 2021 final, but have since reached the Champions League quarter-finals and will now have Leupolz available as they push for European success.

Leupolz made 34 appearances and scored nine goals during her first season at the club - including one on her home debut against Bristol.

She also helped Chelsea to win the Women's Super League and League Cup in her opening campaign.

"When I was leaving Bayern, Chelsea was my favourite club and I wanted to join. I was really lucky that it worked out and my time here has been so special," added Leupolz.

Blues general manager Paul Green said: "We are delighted that Melanie has extended her contract after returning from her maternity leave.

"Melly played a key part in our success in her first 18 months at the club and will almost be like a new signing coming back in to the squad this month."