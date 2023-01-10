Jack Earing has made 67 appearances for Walsall since signing from Halifax in June 2021

Walsall midfielder Jack Earing is facing a long absence following a scan that is yet to show up the full extent of his suspected knee ligament injury.

The 23-year-old has only made three starts since spending 12 weeks out with an Achilles injury after being injured against Tranmere Rovers in September.

But he was ruled out of Sunday's FA Cup third-round win at Stockport.

The club say only that he has "sustained a long-term injury and will be out for the foreseeable future".

Walsall boss Michael Flynn spoke to BBC Radio WM after Sunday's 2-1 victory.

"It looks like we're having no luck," he said. "It's either we don't get injured, or a six to 12-month injury. We've had a lot of bad luck.

"When you look at it I would probably say we've had a fifth of our budget, gone, not been able to use, on injured players this season, and it is tough.

"It is a big blow for Jack, when he was just coming back from an injury. It looked innocuous. We just hope it's not as serious as first thought."