Josh Wilson-Esbrand: Coventry City sign Manchester City defender on loan
Last updated on .From the section Coventry
Coventry City have made their second January transfer signing by bringing in Josh Wilson-Esbrand on loan from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.
The 20-year-old England Under-20 left-back has signed with the Championship club until the end of the season.
"He's been in and around the Manchester City first-team set-up over the last 12 months," said boss Mark Robins.
"He has pace, power, technical ability and a lot of potential."
The London-born defender will be making his first loan move away from Manchester since joining City from West Ham's Academy in 2019.
He made his City first-team debut in September 2021 when he started in the 6-1 Carabao Cup win over Wycombe Wanderers, since when he has made two Champions League appearances this season against FC Copenhagen and Sevilla.
Alongside Arsenal right wing-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy, he is in line to make his Sky Blues debut this Saturday at league leaders Burnley.
