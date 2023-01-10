Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Josh Wilson-Esbrand has made three first-team appearances for Manchester City

Coventry City have made their second January transfer signing by bringing in Josh Wilson-Esbrand on loan from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 20-year-old England Under-20 left-back has signed with the Championship club until the end of the season.

"He's been in and around the Manchester City first-team set-up over the last 12 months," said boss Mark Robins.

"He has pace, power, technical ability and a lot of potential."

The London-born defender will be making his first loan move away from Manchester since joining City from West Ham's Academy in 2019.

He made his City first-team debut in September 2021 when he started in the 6-1 Carabao Cup win over Wycombe Wanderers, since when he has made two Champions League appearances this season against FC Copenhagen and Sevilla.

Alongside Arsenal right wing-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy, he is in line to make his Sky Blues debut this Saturday at league leaders Burnley.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.