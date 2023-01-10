Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Daniel Crowley played in the Netherlands for Willem II and Go Ahead Eagles

Morecambe have signed midfielder Daniel Crowley from Dutch side Willem II on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old came through Aston Villa's academy before moving to Arsenal at the age of 15.

He had loan spells with Barnsley and Oxford before joining Birmingham City in 2019, where he made 45 appearances.

"I've missed English football, having spent the last year out in Holland," he told the club's website. external-link

"There's nothing quite like playing at 3pm on a Saturday, so to be back in English football and playing for Morecambe is something I'm really looking forward to."

Crowley also played in the Netherlands for Go Ahead Eagles while he rejoined Willem II from Cheltenham, who he joined on a free from Blues in October 2021.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.