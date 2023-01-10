Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Thierry Nevers scored one goal in 12 League Two appearances for Newport County

Bradford City have signed West Ham United winger Thierry Nevers on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan in League Two with Newport County.

"I am happy and excited to be here, and am grateful for the opportunity," he told the club website. external-link

"I like to bring flair and entertainment, and am looking forward to getting straight to business and battling for promotion."

