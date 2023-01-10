Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Sean Morrison made 278 league appearances for Cardiff City and scored 33 goals

Rotherham have signed former Cardiff City defender Sean Morrison on a deal until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old left the Bluebirds earlier this month after over eight years with the club.

The former Swindon and Reading player has not featured competitively since suffering a serious knee injury in a win at Barnsley in February 2022.

He could make his debut for the Millers, who are winless in seven, against Blackburn on Saturday.

