Miguel Azeez made 10 appearances for Spanish side UD Ibiza during a spell on loan earlier this season

Wigan Athletic have signed midfielder Miguel Azeez from Premier League side Arsenal on loan until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 20-year-old spent time on loan with League One side Portsmouth last season, making 10 appearances for the club.

An England youth international, Azeez spent the first half of this season on loan with Spanish side UD Ibiza.

He has made one senior appearance for Arsenal, in their Europa League win at Dundalk in December 2020.

During his time in England's youth setup, Azeez worked with the Latics' assistant manager Kevin Betsy, as well as working with him at Arsenal.

He joins Championship strugglers Wigan following the signing of defender Steven Caulker, who joined the Latics on a short-term deal on Monday.

