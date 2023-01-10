Gwyn Derfel previously worked for BBC Cymru Wales

Cymru Premier general manager Gwyn Derfel will leave his role at the end of the month.

Derfel succeeded John Deakin as Welsh Premier League secretary in 2012.

He was responsible for the introduction of the Cymru C team in 2018 and oversaw the rebranding of the league as the Cymru Premier a year later.

"I feel very privileged to have been given the opportunity of leading our national league over the past 11 years," Derfel said.

"I've been blessed during my time at the helm to have been supported by such a passionate team of FAW (Football Association of Wales) staff and numerous match officials and I'd also like to thank both of my chairmen, Peter Rees and Mike Jones, for their guidance and support.

"However, the most cherished memories I will carry with me are the countless people that I have met on my travels up and down Wales.

"The commitment shown by so many volunteers and supporters at our member clubs is really humbling and inspiring."