Josh Harrop scored in his only senior game for Manchester United, a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in 2017.

Northampton Town are hoping to agree a deal to "at least the end of the season" with former Manchester United and Preston midfielder Josh Harrop.

The 27-year-old was signed on a short-term contract last month, having been released by North End in the summer.

But he has not yet been fit enough to make his debut for the League Two club.

"He has worked intensely in terms of training but has picked up a couple of niggles along the way," boss Jon Brady told BBC Radio Northampton.

"We've given him an opportunity and he's working hard to prove himself.

"He needs to do a fair bit more but we know from his history that he is a good player - and you can see that technically he's very good."

Brady added: "We're working on something to try and keep him in the building until at least the end of the season."

Third-placed Northampton return to league action on Saturday with an away game at Stockport County.