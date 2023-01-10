Close menu

Man Utd v Man City: Pep Guardiola says he has 'ridiculous' idea how to win derby

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Citycomments95

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag (left) and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (right) watch from the touchline during a Premier League match in October 2022
City beat United 6-3 in October's Manchester derby

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he has a "ridiculous" idea about how to beat Manchester United in Saturday's derby encounter at Old Trafford.

City go into the game in second place in the Premier League, four points clear of their old rivals in fourth.

Guardiola has won nine out of 17 meetings with United since replacing Manuel Pellegrini in 2016, losing six.

The Spaniard has finished ahead of the Red Devils in all of his six seasons in charge at City.

Erik ten Hag is the fourth different United manager he has faced in that time. Guardiola has beaten them all, most recently the Dutchman, in a 6-3 victory at Etihad Stadium in October.

However, United have dropped just seven points in 10 Premier League games since and have won their last four, their best run since March 2021.

It means Guardiola is going to be careful with the City team he picks to play Southampton in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

"I would like to arrive against United with the average of minutes in the legs of the players quite similar because I have a few ideas, thoughts, ridiculous ones against United," he said.

The idea of Guardiola coming up with something "ridiculous" conjures up all kinds of ideas, which, if implemented, feeds the narrative that he over-thinks some high-profile games, sometimes to the detriment of his own team.

The most obvious example was the 2020 Champions League quarter-final, when City were overwhelming favourites to beat Lyon in a one-off game, only to lose after Guardiola had switched to a 3-5-2 formation to counter the speed of a side that had beaten the Blues in the group stage of the competition.

Guardiola was asked about it last April, before the first leg of City's Champions League quarter-final with Atletico Madrid, which they did go on to win.

The response at the time was sarcastic: "I overthink a lot. I love to overthink and create stupid tactics again. Tonight I will create an inspiration and do incredible tactics. We play with 12."

Guardiola did not elaborate on his thoughts for Saturday's game against United, although he did notice his players were tired in training after last week's Premier League win at Chelsea.

"I don't have a clear line-up against United," he said. "I didn't watch their last games. I have to see the way they play at home and if they change something."

  • Comment posted by Funtimes, today at 00:08

    All we can hope for is it is closer than the last one.

  • Comment posted by Chutz, today at 00:08

    Just play his first team. That should do the job. The lollipop man down my street could do it

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 00:06

    Man Utd are so much better when all the noisy hyped up jokers like Pogba and Ronaldo are out of the club and all you are left with are footballers who just play to win games.

  • Comment posted by scallietears, today at 00:02

    As long as the blues want it more they will win with ease, pep could play the city under 17s and still get the right result.

    Yoonited are sh#t, habe sh@t players, sh#t fans (if you can call glory hunting tourists fans), a sh@te stadium, sh&t peo wannabe manager.....but great owners.

  • Comment posted by andyh, at 23:59 10 Jan

    Is this Pep getting scared about utd at last,have we caught up?

    • Reply posted by Cherkassy, today at 00:06

      Cherkassy replied:
      Remember the defeat against Brighton ?
      You will find the difference is very clear, with a great coach in Pep Man City don't put in dreadful displays like that.

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, at 23:59 10 Jan

    It will be a contest again. Good for football.

  • Comment posted by Flanno, at 23:55 10 Jan

    As a United fan I hope he has decided to play with every goalkeeper on their books. 4 on each wing, 2 up top and the keeper in goal playing as an attack minded sweeper keeper.

    Come on Pep be ridiculous I dare you.

  • Comment posted by Northern Living Is More Fuel Needy - Bar None, at 23:48 10 Jan

    Who is the Fairest of them all when it comes to Media 'Respect' business Wise?

    I noticed after Villa were dumped out of the Cup by Stevenage that the Media were recalling Unai Emery & his 'trophy' Wins.

    Seville was Mentioned...?

    Respect

  • Comment posted by RTCpebble, at 23:42 10 Jan

    We can only hope that Pep comes prepared with one of his Champions League Finals strategy. LOL

    • Reply posted by Arken, at 23:46 10 Jan

      Arken replied:
      I don't trust Guardiola!
      Citeh could try to unsettle United by parading their European trophies just before kick off!

  • Comment posted by warwick_hunt_, at 23:38 10 Jan

    Score more goals than them?
    The man's a genius

  • Comment posted by RichardRichard, at 23:38 10 Jan

    His plan is to wind up Simom Stone like a toy by feeding him a little bit of nonsense, and then watch him go and write a load of drivel, hopefully eventually reaching Ten Hag's mind.

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, at 23:40 10 Jan

      RichardRichard replied:
      *Simon

  • Comment posted by Moimoi, at 23:38 10 Jan

    This will probably be toughest of all Pepe match against United since being City manager.

  • Comment posted by Bojos Hapless Clown Circus, at 23:38 10 Jan

    Don't tell me: score more goals than them?

  • Comment posted by Arken, at 23:35 10 Jan

    So are BBC now going to introduce HYS's for all matches before they're actually played?

    What about Tranmere v Grimsby on 22nd April?

    Surely it can't be just for Manchester based teams?

    • Reply posted by bp24, at 23:37 10 Jan

      bp24 replied:
      Sure about that?

  • Comment posted by Tom, at 23:28 10 Jan

    Why not preview the fixture rather than churn out historic, irrelevant data. BBC now filled with number crunchers ( polite description ) rather than those who know the where and now.

    • Reply posted by Cherkassy, at 23:43 10 Jan

      Cherkassy replied:
      It's not irrelevant data, it's an interesting article.
      If you feel the BBC journalists are just number crunchers and not at all knowledgeable then why on earth are you reading and commenting on their articles ?
      There's other websites to read if you're that dissatisfied with the BBC.

  • Comment posted by Cobalt 21, at 23:27 10 Jan

    United have been completely written off this year and if we win on Sat, we'll be only one point away from City. Just shows the bias towards the apparently world class City!

    • Reply posted by Auld, at 23:29 10 Jan

      Auld replied:
      City will win, but the gap is closing

  • Comment posted by bp24, at 23:26 10 Jan

    OK so he's going to get City to score than United.

    Nothing to see here. Please move on.

    • Reply posted by bp24, at 23:28 10 Jan

      bp24 replied:
      There's a "more" missing somewhere in that first sentence.

  • Comment posted by The Cleaner, at 23:22 10 Jan

    Wow, just wow. An absolute crap article and equally crap HYS

    • Reply posted by bp24, at 23:26 10 Jan

      bp24 replied:
      Spot on.

  • Comment posted by Kelso, at 23:20 10 Jan

    Granola has a plan

    • Reply posted by sas, today at 00:01

      sas replied:
      * a nutty plan

  • Comment posted by marble, at 23:18 10 Jan

    Man Utd are in a good place as a team to beat Man City.

