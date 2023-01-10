Last updated on .From the section Reading

Andy Carroll spent part of last season on loan at West Brom

Former England striker Andy Carroll has signed a new contract with Reading until the end of next season.

Carroll's current deal was set to end after this weekend's Championship game against Queen's Park Rangers.

The former England striker, 34, has scored four goals in 17 games this season after a short spell at West Brom.

"AC is the perfect example to follow for any young striker," said Royals manager Paul Ince.

"Not simply in the chances he creates or the goals he scores, but the phenomenal work rate he shows in every minute of every game."

Carroll scored 71 Premier League goals for Newcastle, Liverpool and West Ham and made nine appearances for England.

He has scored six goals in 24 games in his two spells with the Royals.

