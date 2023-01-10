Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Brandon Thomas-Asante is Albion's top scorer this season with seven goals in all competitions

West Bromwich Albion striker Brandon Thomas-Asante will miss three games after a retrospective violent conduct charge.

The 24-year-old clashed with Jeff King in the dying seconds of Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie at Chesterfield.

With King receiving treatment, Thomas-Asante subsequently headed in to make it 3-3 and force a replay.

He will miss the Championship fixtures against Luton and Burnley and the replay with the Spireites next Tuesday.

The Baggies will not appeal against the Football Association's decision.

Thomas-Asante has scored five goals in his last eight Baggies appearances to reach 12 for the season.

That includes five at the start of the campaign for Salford, from whom then Baggies boss Steve Bruce signed him on deadline day in August.