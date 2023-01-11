Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

James Bolton has played 16 times for Argyle in all competitions

Plymouth Argyle defender James Bolton says he will not take playing football for granted ever again after his first start in almost 10 months.

The 28-year-old began Argyle's Papa Johns Trophy quarter-final win over Bristol Rovers after recovering from a foot injury he sustained last March.

His time at Argyle has been hampered by injury after missing the first six months of his first season at the club.

"It's great to have that feeling of being a footballer again," he said.

"It's been very hard mentally, but hopefully I'm through it now and I can help the boys push on and get us promoted," he told BBC Radio Devon.

Having joined Argyle from Portsmouth in the summer of 2021 Bolton suffered an ankle injury in pre-season.

He did not make his debut until the third round of the FA Cup a year ago, making 13 more appearances before being hurt in a 1-0 loss at Ipswich Town on 26 March.

He finally returned as a late substitute in the League Two win over Wycombe on 29 December before starting on Tuesday.

"I just want to get my sharpness back and help the team out," he added.

"It's the best feeling in the world being a footballer and you take it for granted when you're fit, and I have done.

"Since I've been here I've had a torrid time with injuries and previously I've definitely taken being fit for granted, but it won't happen again, I'll cherish every moment that I'm on the pitch now."