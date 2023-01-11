Last updated on .From the section Football

League One side Oxford hosted Arsenal on Monday

The Football Association is investigating suspicious betting patterns during Arsenal's FA Cup third-round tie with Oxford United.

The investigation concerns an incident involving an Oxford player during Arsenal's 3-0 win on Monday at Kassam Stadium.

The League One side said they are "aware of a specific allegation of irregular betting" around the game.

They added: "The club will co-operate fully with any investigation."