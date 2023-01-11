Last updated on .From the section Watford

Matheus Martins is an under-20 international for Brazil

Watford have confirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Matheus Martins on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old has joined Italian club Udinese from Fluminense and they have in turn loaned him to the Hornets.

The deal was first mooted last month but at the time, the Championship club declined to reveal any details.

Martins could be in the squad for Saturday's home game against Blackpool if international clearance is received in time.

Both Watford and Udinese are owned by the Pozzo family.

The deal follows the Hornets' signing of Benfica defender Joao Ferreira on Monday.

