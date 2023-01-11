Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Elliott Nevitt scored 14 times in 73 appearances for Tranmere Rovers

Crewe have made their second signing of the January window by bringing in Elliott Nevitt from Tranmere Rovers for an undisclosed fee on an 18-month deal.

The 26-year-old 6ft striker has scored six times for Rovers this season, three of them against Crewe in the space of five days back in October, two in the league and one in the EFL Trophy.

Nevitt is the second player to be signed by Lee Bell since taking charge.

Lachlan Brook was the first, when he extended his loan from Brentford B.

Having passed a Wednesday evening medical, Nevitt is now in line to make his debut for the Alex this Saturday at Nigel Clough's Mansfield.

Liverpudlian Nevitt did not break into league football until he was almost 25, having played for various non-league clubs in the Merseyside area - Everton Xaverians, Burscough, City of Liverpool (twice), AFC Liverpool, Bootle, Waterloo Dock and Warrington Rylands.

He scored a hat-trick for Warrington in the 3-2 win over Berkshire side Binfield in the 2021 FA Vase Final at Wembley.

Crewe have also confirmed that summer signing Charlie Colkett, who scored the winner against Tranmere on New Year's Day, will be out for several weeks with a hamstring injury.

Crewe sit 17th in League Two, two places behind Tranmere, 10 points clear of danger and nine points adrift of the play-offs.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.