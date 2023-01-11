Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham progressed to the FA Cup fourth round after victory over Coventry City

FA Trophy Fourth Round: Altrincham v Wrexham Date: Friday, 13 January Time: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Wales FM and DAB in north Wales and on BBC Sport website

Manager Phil Parkinson says Wrexham are relishing the pressure of the National League title race.

Wrexham maintained their 100% home record against Bromley, but had to come from behind to secure a hard fought 2-1 win.

Parkinson's side trail leaders Notts County by three points, but have two games in hand over their rivals.

"We're used to that and enjoying that," Parkinson said of the pressure and expectations.

"Let's not forget pressure is a part of football, but it's a lot easier to handle when you've got a good team and a good squad.

"We've got players and a good crowd as well. They kick every ball and live every single moment with us.

"That win in difficult conditions is huge and we say to the lads all the time that they've got to have the ability to win all different types of football matches."

Corey Whitely had given Bromley the lead against a side which had won 4-3 at Coventry City in the FA Cup three days earlier.

But Paul Mullin's penalty and a second half goal from substitute James Jones saw the Dragons extend their unbeaten run to 18 games in all competitions.

"James has been unlucky not to have played in recent weeks - he's been a key player at times for us," Parkinson added.

"We've got good players that are out of the team, but it keeps the players in the team on their toes.

"Everybody at this club is in it together.

"Every player that's not in the team fights for the cause, the subs are always in the dressing room right behind the lads before the game.

"I could feel that tonight and it got us the win."

Wrexham are at fellow National League team Altrincham in the FA Trophy fourth round on Friday evening.

Parkinson said there would be changes to the team with key players rested ahead of a busy schedule in both league and cup.