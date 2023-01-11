Last updated on .From the section Reading

Listen to BBC Radio Berkshire's Reading FC Podcast on BBC Sounds

Listen to the latest Reading FC Podcast from BBC Radio Berkshire presented by Tim Dellor, alongside former Reading player and manager Mick Gooding and ex-defender Ady Williams.

Together they unpick the latest performance on the pitch and have their say on all things Reading.

Latest Episode: Reaction to Reading's cup win over Watford.

Catch up on previous episodes of BBC Berkshire's Reading FC Podcast here.