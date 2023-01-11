You are always trying to prove people wrong - McGinn

Northern Ireland winger Niall McGinn is hopeful that regular game time at Glentoran will allow him to continue his international career.

The 35-year-old, who has won 72 caps for his country, this week signed an 18-month deal with the Glens after a frustrating spell at Dundee.

Returning NI boss Michael O'Neill was previously reluctant to pick players at Irish Premiership clubs, but McGinn hopes Glens team-mate Conor McMenamin's emergence at international level will help change that.

"I've always said the day Northern Ireland don't want me is when I will hang up my boots," McGinn told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"I've loved my time as an international footballer and if I get up to speed quickly, playing games at Glentoran, hopefully it allows me the opportunity to be involved in the Northern Ireland squad."

He added: "The Irish League has shown over the years that there are good players in it and some of them have got the opportunity, like Conor, who has done so well since he has come onto the scene.

"Obviously there have been more with Shayne Lavery, Stuart Dallas and Gavin Whyte who have come through the league over the years and that has stood them in good stead for good international careers."

'I still have a few years left in me'

Former Celtic and Aberdeen player McGinn maintains that his main aim at the moment is to "hit the ground running" with his new club, who have slipped to sixth in the table following four straight defeats.

"There are lots of reasons I came back home; the ambitions of the club, to move closer to home and to get out and enjoy my football again, playing with a smile on my face," added McGinn, who has been forced to wait for his Glentoran debut after Tuesday's match with Ballymena was postponed.

"I am very excited to be here and I look forward to the challenge ahead.

"I had a few options after Dundee and it is always nice as a professional to have options so it wasn't a decision I took lightly. I came to the game [against Linfield] on Boxing Day, spoke to the manager and got a good feel for the place.

"I want to bring my experience and attributes to help the lads here. I've looked after myself over the years and I still have a few years left in me."

One of McGinn's six goals for Northern Ireland came against Ukraine at Euro 2016

McGinn, who returns to Irish League football 18 years after making his debut with Dungannon Swifts, also insists he is unfazed by any perceived additional pressure which will be placed upon his shoulders given his distinguished international career which has included scoring at Euro 2016.

"I've been playing with pressure throughout my career and you're always trying to prove people wrong.

"I've enjoyed having a bit of pressure on me over the years with playing at the highest level in international football."

On working with O'Neill at Northern Ireland again, McGinn said: "We've had the best times under Michael, doing well in the Euro qualifiers and then the Euro campaign in 2016. I have had some of the best moments of my career in a Northern Ireland shirt.

"I've known Michael for a number of years and hopefully he brings even more experience to the squad after his time with Stoke.

"Hopefully, going forward, he is going to need the more experienced lads to help him out. We know there is a lot of talent coming through which can only benefit him and Northern Ireland.

"It's exciting to have him back and hopefully I can be a part of it."